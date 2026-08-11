Organizers defend European championships ticket prices after sparse crowd in Birmingham

Organizers of the European championships have defended ticket prices in Birmingham after British sprinter Amy Hunt won the 100-meter final…

Organizers of the European championships have defended ticket prices in Birmingham after British sprinter Amy Hunt won the 100-meter final at a nearly half-empty Alexander Stadium.

One of Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson’s coaches was among those questioning prices and raising concerns about parking and the cost of food — with bratwurst hot dogs going for 15 pounds ($20).

The category A seats for Monday night’s session — which included Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s victory in the 5,000 meters and Hunt’s gold — cost 150 pounds ($202). The cheapest adult ticket was 26 pounds ($35).

Official attendance Monday night was 13,623, though journalists on hand said the actual figure seemed lower, in a stadium with capacity at 23,000.

“Hearing from fans re high ticket prices, parking issues & even people not knowing it was taking place,” Jenny Meadows, a coach of Hodgkinson, wrote on social media.

Commentator Sonja McLaughlan added: “Actually a bit shocked at type of prices being charged. It’s a shame for the athletes who deserve better. The sport has this precious window without football, free to air television exposure and it looks flat with such a sparse crowd.”

The morning sessions — during which the athletes compete in qualifying rounds — offer lower prices. Ticket prices for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s evening sessions top out at 110 pounds ($148), before reverting to the higher prices Thursday through Sunday.

Organizers said Tuesday that more than 50% of tickets were priced at 30 pounds ($40) and lower.

“Birmingham 2026 is delighted with ticket sales for the championships, which have far surpassed our targets,” they said in a statement. “Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are approaching sell-out, with several other sessions close to capacity.”

The widely anticipated women’s 800-meter final is Friday night and is expected to feature Hodgkinson, Audrey Werro and Femke Broeders-Bol.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis will be a highlight of the final session Sunday night. On Friday morning, children’s tickets are available at reduced costs to see Duplantis in qualifying.

“There are still opportunities to be part of the championships at incredibly good value, including the ‘Mondo’ £6.31 children’s ticket for Friday morning — named in honor of his world record — while a family of four can attend for as little as £30,” organizers said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.