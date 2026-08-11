All Blacks wash away the Sharks 54-0 in rain-soaked Durban as McKenzie limps off

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand comfortably handled the Sharks 54-0 and a sodden Kings Park to go two…

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand comfortably handled the Sharks 54-0 and a sodden Kings Park to go two for two on its South Africa tour on Tuesday.

Test fullback Damian McKenzie limped off after scoring a 28th-minute try. His exit was precautionary 11 days before the Greatest Rivalry test series against the Springboks. He twisted his left ankle early while landing to take a mark.

“It’s not too bad but we just felt he was hobbling around less than 100%,” All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said. “He will be fine.”

The All Blacks started half of their test XV against the weakest of the four provincial sides they face, and were too slick for the heavily depleted Sharks on a pitch soaked by heavy rain right up until kickoff.

They fixed the issues that were shown up while beating the Stormers 38-21 in Cape Town last Friday. The maul defense stopped two early lineout drives by the Sharks from five meters out, the scrum was solid, and discipline much improved. No yellow cards were conceded and the penalty count was half of the 16 conceded to the Stormers.

They scored eight tries, seven converted by standout Ruben Love — four from the sideline and one in off the post.

Love led the All Blacks’ pre-match haka, which was uniquely met by a solo haka from Ma’a Nonu, the 44-year-old rugby great who played for New Zealand 104 times from 2003-15 and was signed by the Sharks only a week ago.

“It was such a privilege and an honor, and to do the haka, showing my respect on behalf of my family to the team I love,” he told broadcaster SuperSport.

Nonu, who hasn’t retired, opposed New Zealand for the first time but too late to have an impact. The Sharks were 42-0 down when he came off the bench with a quarter to go.

After containing a rousing start by the Sharks, the All Blacks got their first try in the 19th from winger Fehi Fineanganofo after a Jordie Barrett bomb.

McKenzie slid over the tryline moments later but the try was ruled out by a knock on. Five minutes later, McKenzie was over again in another splash beside the right corner flag after a Barrett kickpass to Fineanganofo. Then the fullback limped off.

New Zealand turned around 14-0 ahead and gradually washed away the Sharks like an incoming tide.

The other wing, Caleb Clarke, scored from a huge miss-out pass by No. 8 Wallace Sititi, then Clarke gave the final offload for Fineanganofo’s second try.

First-time captain Luke Jacobson put Barrett away for a score, and a Quinn Tupaea break was finished by scrumhalf Kyle Preston.

Closing tries by Timoci Tavatavanawai and Sam Darry brought up the All Blacks’ half-century.

They face the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday. Yet to appear on tour because of “niggles” were hooker Codie Taylor, wing Will Jordan, prop Tyrel Lomax and scrumhalf Cam Roigard, who was a late withdrawal from Tuesday’s game because of a tight calf.

The All Blacks still haven’t named a replacement for center Billy Proctor, who broke a shoulder blade against the Stormers. There’s heavy speculation about the return of flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, who last played for New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup.

“We are going to make a decision (on a replacement) around what we need as a whole (in) the next couple of days,” Rennie said.

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