Late pit strategy lifts Ty Gibbs to NASCAR victory and IndyCar heads to the streets of Toronto

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Cook Out 400 Site: Richmond, Virginia. Track: Richmond Raceway. Race distance: 400 laps, 300…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cook Out 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:40 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Austin Dillon led 107 of 400 laps and pulled away to win by 2.471 seconds, securing a spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Last race: Ty Gibbs used a two-tire call on his final pit stop to edge Christopher Bell at Iowa Speedway for his second series victory of the season.

Next race: August 23, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Last race: Carson Kvapil took the lead from Ross Chastain on an overtime restart and prevailed in double overtime at Iowa for his second straight series victory.

Next race: August 28, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim led 75 laps, including the final 19, to earn his seventh series victory of the season and become the youngest driver in series history to reach 18 career wins.

Last race: Layne Riggs dominated, leading 198 of 200 laps to beat Connor Mosack for his second straight victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Next race: August 22, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Pole-sitter Lando Norris earned his first victory of the season after teammate Oscar Piastri made contact with Carlos Sainz and later retired.

Next race: August 23, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham

Site: Markham, Ontario.

Track: Streets of Markham.

Race distance: 90 laps, 197.1 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 2:25 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 8:30 a.m., race, noon (FOX).

Last year: Pato O’Ward used a strong tire strategy to charge from 10th on the starting grid and earn his first career victory on the streets of Toronto.

Last race: Alex Palou finished four seconds ahead of Felix Rosenqvist at Portland for his sixth IndyCar victory of the season, extending his championship lead to 110 points over Kyle Kirkwood.

Next race: August 23, Washington.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: August 23, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

NOS ENERGY DRINK KNOXVILLE NATIONALS PRES. BY CASEY’S

NOS ENERGY DRINK KNOXVILLE NATIONALS PRES. BY CASEY’S

NOS ENERGY DRINK KNOXVILLE NATIONALS PRES. BY CASEY’S

NOS ENERGY DRINK KNOXVILLE NATIONALS PRES. BY CASEY’S

Next race: August 20 – 22.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.