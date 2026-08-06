Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10, Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Onyx Odds promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to start the registration process.

This lucrative promotion provides ultimate flexibility for baseball fans, as the bonus is not restricted to a single matchup and can be used across multiple MLB games happening this week. Whether you are looking to place entries on contests featuring the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, or any other teams taking the field, this introductory offer serves as the perfect opportunity to jump into the prediction markets.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offers $50 in Bonus Picks

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2026

Claiming the Onyx Odds promo code is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Onyx Odds customers. To qualify for the promotion, simply sign up for a new account and spend $10 on your first entry. Once your initial $10 is placed, whether you are backing the Detroit Tigers on the road or the Seattle Mariners at home, you will automatically get $50 in Bonus Picks. These bonus funds provide excellent value, allowing you to build entries across this week’s exciting baseball slate without risking additional capital.

Before building your entries, players should be aware of a few standard requirements attached to this promotion. First and foremost, users must be at least 18 to play and physically present in a state where Onyx Odds is available. Fortunately, Onyx Odds operates in most states, making this “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” offer widely accessible for eligible baseball fans ready to explore the platform.

Make Picks on MLB This Week

While specific situational trends, such as recent win streaks, home/away splits, or performance as favorites versus underdogs, are currently unavailable for these matchups, analyzing the teams’ overall season records can help you identify the smarter predictions. The heavily favored Phillies boast a 61-54 record, putting them ahead of the 56-60 Nationals. The Red Sox hold a solid 62-51 overall mark compared to Chicago’s 59-54 record, supporting their status as a home favorite. Finally, the Seattle Mariners (56-59) and Detroit Tigers (55-59) find themselves in a tightly contested matchup of teams with nearly identical records, which is reflected in Seattle’s narrow status as the favored team.

How to Activate Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with the Onyx Odds app and securing your welcome bonus is a fast and simple process. To ensure you do not miss out on this “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” opportunity, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Create an Account: Open the app and choose to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure platform, provide proof of identification as prompted during the signup process. Enter the Promo Code: When asked, enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Place Your First Entry: Deposit funds and spend $10 on your first MLB prediction entry. Claim Your Bonus: Once your $10 entry is placed, you will unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks.

After completing these steps, your $50 in bonus funds will be ready to use on any MLB game this week. Whether you want to put your Bonus Picks toward the Red Sox defending their home turf, the Phillies hosting their division rival, or the Mariners wrapping up the evening in Seattle, the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP gives you the bankroll boost needed to enjoy the action.