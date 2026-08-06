Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NFL Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here, you will be able to double your wins with 10 100% profit boost tokens for MLB games and tonight’s NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

If you are planning to check out the odds on Caesars Sportsbook for upcoming matchups, grab this offer first to ensure you are getting the absolute best bang for your buck.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On August 6th, 2026

Available exclusively for new Caesars customers, this welcome offer allows you to lock in 10 100% profit boosts. To claim the offer, all you have to do is register for a new account and place a tiny first wager of just $1. Once that first bet is locked in, you will get ten 100% profit tokens dropped directly into your account to use across the sportsbook.

This bonus structure gives us a real chance to get creative with tonight’s MLB slate. Whether you want to back the Chicago White Sox on the road in Boston, or you’re putting together a juicy moneyline parlay for the Marlins and Braves clash, these tokens empower you to double your net winnings on your next ten wagers. We’re in this together, so let’s look at how to maximize those boosts.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Before I place my bets, I always scan the board to see where we can squeeze out the most value. Let’s take a look at the current odds for tonight’s slate:

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves MIA +130 / ATL -140 MIA +1.5 (-160) / ATL -1.5 (+135) 9.0 (O -115 / U -105) Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox CWS +165 / BOS -180 CWS +1.5 (-130) / BOS -1.5 (+110) 9.0 (O +100 / U -120) Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies WSH +295 / PHI -350 WSH +1.5 (+135) / PHI -1.5 (-160) 9.0 (O +100 / U -120)

Handicapping that marquee Nationals-Phillies matchup reveals some fascinating angles. Philadelphia is the heavy favorite, largely thanks to a superior pitching staff holding a 4.20 collective ERA. But I am eyeing the underdog Nationals. Washington brings a much more potent lineup to the dish, having scored 620 runs this season with a .766 team OPS, outpacing the Phillies’ 505 runs and .704 OPS. Whichever side of the diamond you land on, this promo gives you the flexibility to back your read with confidence.

NFL Hall Of Fame Game: Panthers vs. Cardinals

With the Panthers and Cardinals kicking off the NFL preseason tonight in the Hall of Fame Game, now is a good time to look at the odds:

Panthers: -1 (-112) / -120 / O33.5 (-125)

Cardinals: +1 (-108 / +100 / U33.5 (+102)

Any of your 100% profit boost tokens can be used to bet on these markets.

Activate Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process. I’ll walk you through it so we can get right to the action. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and jump into tonight’s games:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—make sure you enter promo code WTOPDYW during the registration process to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit into your new Caesars account using one of their available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the MLB slate and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. For example, I’m throwing a buck on the Boston Red Sox (62-51) as they host the Chicago White Sox (59-54) at Fenway Park tonight.

Once that initial $1 cash wager is placed, the offer will activate, and you will automatically receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts in your account to use on your next wagers. Let’s get out there and build a winning ticket!