theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Cardinals-Panthers Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here is a perfect way to lock in a layer of protection with the $1,000 bet reset for tonight’s MLB games and the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 6, 2026

Let’s take a look at the offers from theScore Bet. It goes without saying that knowing exactly how a promotion works is crucial before stepping up to the window. Eligible new theScore Bet customers can place their first cash wager on any available market or game, and if that bet loses, you will receive 100% of your initial stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. No opt-in is required.

You also do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Some bettors prefer to start smaller; whether you decide to wager $50, $200, or push to the maximum limit, your initial bet is fully covered if it grades as a loss. If that first ticket doesn’t cash, theScore Bet refunds your account with five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial stake. These will hit your account within 72 hours of your first wager settling. You then have seven days to deploy them before they expire, giving you ample time to hunt down another compelling market, swing big on a longshot, or grab some appealing futures prices.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo Today

Miami Marlins (+125) vs. Atlanta Braves (-145) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Chicago White Sox (+160) vs. Boston Red Sox (-190) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Detroit Tigers (+107) vs. Seattle Mariners (-120) | Total: O/U 7.5

When we break down the biggest mismatch on the board, the Red Sox present a much safer bet tonight due to a massive gap in pitching performance. We put a lot of stock in the starting rotation, and Boston enters the contest boasting a 3.49 team ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. Chicago’s arms have struggled by comparison, carrying a 4.08 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. Offensively, it’s actually a tighter race than you might think. Boston owns a better team batting average (.246 to .237), but Chicago surprisingly holds a slight edge in team OPS (.719 to .717) and total runs scored (533 to 492). Still, in our value-seeking framework, Boston’s clear advantage on the mound easily justifies their heavy favorite status.

NFL Hall Of Fame Game Odds

New users can also capitalize on this offer for tonight’s Hall of Fame Game between the Panthers and Cardinals, which kicks off the 2026 preseason. The odds with theScore Bet are listed below:

Panthers: -1.5 (-105) / O33.5 (-115) / -125

Cardinals: +1.5 (-115) / U33.5 (-105) / +105

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to jump into the action: