Olivia Nelson-Ododa scores 18 for Connecticut Sun in win over LA Sparks at TD Garden

BOSTON (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points and Kennedy Burke had 17 to lead the Connecticut Sun to an…

BOSTON (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points and Kennedy Burke had 17 to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 85-77 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Diamond Miller finished with 13 points for the Sun, who played a game in Boston for the third straight year before moving next season to Houston.

Nelson-Ododa also had 11 rebounds and scored 13 points in the first half for the Sun (9-25). Leila Lacan had 10 assists and Saniya Rivers scored 11 points off the bench. Burke shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Rae Burrell finished with 19 points for the Sparks (12-23). Nneka Ogwumike added 18 and Dearica Hamby scored 15.

FEVER 101, TEMPO 95

TORONTO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 points in the first quarter and finished with 29 before sitting out the fourth, Caitlin Clark added 24 points and Indiana beat Toronto for their fifth straight victory.

Clark and Mitchell have each scored 20 or more in the same game 16 times this season, a WNBA record. Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter did it 15 times with Phoenix in 2008.

Mitchell also scored 20 or more for the 20th consecutive game, matching Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson for the longest such streak in WNBA history. But after she scored eight points in the span of less than a minute late in the third quarter, she went to the locker room and did not return.

Fever coach Stephanie White said Mitchell got “overheated.”

Aliyah Boston scored 16 points, and Sophie Cunningham made all three 3-point attempts and finished with 13 for the Fever, who never trailed. Indiana has won 10 of 12.

SKY 93, LIBERTY 86

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 35 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists, and Chicago beat New York.

Cloud matched her previous best of 31 points on a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:17 left for an 86-84 lead. After New York missed a 3-pointer, the Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso made a basket in the lane with 39.9 seconds left.

Cloud sealed it by going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.

Cardoso finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago (14-22), which had lost the previous two meetings with New York this season — both by one point. Cloud was 13 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 8 behind the arc, and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points for New York (22-15), which rallied from a 13-point deficit to briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and 12 assists, and Rebecca Allen scored all 14 of her points in the second half.

Marine Johannes sank a 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 84-83, since it was 24-23. But the Liberty did not score again until Stewart’s basket with 7.1 seconds remaining.

DREAM 97, ACES 82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 23 points, Angel Reese had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her league-leading 24th double-double, and Atlanta beat Las Vegas.

Las Vegas was without coach Becky Hammon for the second half after she received a double technical with 5:06 left in the second quarter for arguing a non-call on a drive by A’ja Wilson. Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson took over for Hammon, who was ejected for the first time this season and second time in her career.

Howard made two free throws after the technical fouls to give Atlanta a 35-29 lead. Reese capped the first-half scoring with 6.4 seconds left to extend the Dream’s lead to 52-41.

The Dream closed the game on a 9-0 run, including Howard’s three-point play with 49.3 seconds left.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.