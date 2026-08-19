Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom to miss remainder of season, have hip surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom is headed for season-ending hip surgery after going on the injured…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom is headed for season-ending hip surgery after going on the injured list for an impingement in the left hip.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay said Tuesday that Soderstrom would have the procedure Friday. The club placed him on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. It was his second stint on the IL with this ailment over the summer after struggling since his return from it July 8.

Soderstrom saw a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday and the decision was made to shut him down for good.

The 24-year-old Soderstrom batted .245 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 109 games this season and was riding an 11-game hitting streak. He set career highs with 25 homers, 93 RBIs and a .276 batting average over 158 games last season.

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