Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim New $25 MLB Friday Night Trade Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Novig promo code WTOP here to get the new $25 trade credits offer in time for tonight’s loaded MLB slate and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP For $25 MLB Friday Offer

Before analyzing the underlying metrics of today’s baseball slate, here is the structural breakdown of the exclusive welcome bonus available to new players:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Deposit $10, get $25 in trade credits Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified On August 7th, 2026

The Novig promo code unlocks a high-value opportunity created exclusively for new Novig users. By registering for a first-time account and making a $10 deposit on the platform, new players automatically receive $25 in trade credits. These credits serve as a versatile asset designed to help you explore the platform’s markets and scale your bankroll right out of the gate.

With a robust upcoming sports schedule, there is no shortage of ways to utilize your reward. You can immediately allocate your trade credits toward tonight’s premier diamond clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, or you can opt to hold your bonus for broader sports offerings across the board.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) TB @ SEA TB +104 / SEA -108 6.5 (O -120 / U +115) MIN @ MIL MIN +156 / MIL -163 7.5 (O -117 / U +115) CLE @ CHW CLE -135 / CHW +130 7.5 (O -108 / U +106)

Looking to capitalize on today’s slate? Here is a breakdown of the top predictions to consider based on the matchups and underlying numbers:

Cleveland Guardians Moneyline The Cleveland Guardians (57-59) travel to Rate Field to face the Chicago White Sox (59-55). Cleveland brings a highly potent pitching staff to the mound, generating an impressive 9.41 K/9 rate alongside a solid overall team ERA of 3.82. With Parker Messick taking the hill for Cleveland against Noah Schultz for Chicago, backing the Guardians on the moneyline offers value against a White Sox staff carrying a slightly inflated 4.10 team ERA.

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline Milwaukee (71-43) has been dominant, creating a highly favorable home matchup under the lights at American Family Field against the Minnesota Twins (56-59). The Brewers’ pitching staff, featuring tonight’s probable starter Shane Drohan, holds a stellar 3.44 team ERA and systematically stifles production with a low .218 opponent batting average. Minnesota’s Connor Prielipp will face significant resistance, making Milwaukee a sound home favorite.

Rays vs. Mariners Under 7 This T-Mobile Park showdown features two of the most efficient pitching staffs on the slate. Seattle counters with Logan Gilbert, anchoring a rotation that holds a 3.82 team ERA and an 8.70 K/9 rate. Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen takes the mound amid his dominant season. Given these strong peripheral pitching profiles and both staffs’ demonstrated ability to reliably limit run production, backing the under is a logically sound angle.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Offer Today

Claiming your edge and preparing for tonight’s MLB slate requires a precise, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your promotion: