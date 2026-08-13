Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Trade Bonus for Phillies-Twins, NFL Preseason Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The official Novig promo code is WTOP. New users who apply this code during sign-up and make a $10 purchase will automatically receive $25 in Novig coins here.

We’re revving up for tonight’s heavyweight clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins, and new Novig customers are in the perfect position to cash in. By utilizing our exclusive Novig promo code, you can unlock a highly valuable welcome offer right out of the gate. Whether you want to smash the books on today’s MLB duel, gear up for Thursday’s NFL preseason games, or save your entries for NBA and NHL action this week, this introductory promotion is the ultimate spark plug for your bankroll.

What is the Novig Promo Code?

Before we dive into the matchups, let’s break down the details of this welcome offer. Here is your quick overview of the Novig promo code for 2024:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Spend $10, get $25 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Participating States AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY + DC

Bettors who are ready to slam the door on the sportsbooks for the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins matchup can unlock a highly rewarding welcome bonus with the Novig promo code WTOP. This exclusive promotion is strictly available to new Novig users, giving you the perfect opening drive to build your initial bankroll.

To get humming, simply register your newly created account and make a qualifying $10 spend on the platform. Once the dust settles, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. You can deploy this bonus on tonight’s cross-league clash, save it for the gridiron to back Thursday’s NFL preseason games, or target the rest of the week’s upcoming sports schedule. The flexibility here puts you entirely in the driver’s seat.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Promo: Odds & Fearless Forecast

Team Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia Phillies -104 -1.5 (+154) Over 8.5 (-111) Minnesota Twins -108 +1.5 (-188) Under 8.5 (-109)

With the odds pricing this as a near pick ’em, applying your Novig MLB promo to this matchup requires us to dig into the psychology and the pitching duels. Let’s break down where we’re finding the edge.

Narrative: The Philadelphia Phillies at -104 on the moneyline look incredibly appealing. Philadelphia figures to be up for the duel with Aaron Nola taking the mound. He anchors a rebound-minded Phillies rotation that has ripped into lineups with an impressive 9.978 K/9 strikeout rate and a solid 4.027 ERA this season. On the other side, Taj Bradley gets the nod for a Twins starting unit carrying a slightly higher 4.465 ERA. When push comes to shove, you back the superior underlying rotation numbers.

How to Use the Novig Promo Code

Ready to lock in your predictions for tonight’s Phillies vs. Twins matchup or Thursday’s NFL preseason slate? Securing your Novig promo is as easy as marching down an open field. Follow these steps to use the promo code on your sign-up: 1. Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. 2. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. 3. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to ensure your account is secure, verified, and ready for action. 4. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to drop the promo code WTOP when registering to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. 5. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit. 6. Place Your Bets: Spend at least $10 in the app on your preferred markets to fully activate your promotion and score your $50 in Novig coins.