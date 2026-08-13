Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get Up To $1,000 In FanCash For MLB, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here and get up to $1,000 in FanCash by wagering on MLB and NFL Preseason action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 FanCashOffer Overview

The welcome offer at Fanatics Sportsbook is structured as a daily wager match, promoting consistent engagement. This system allows users to secure a total potential bonus of $1,000 in FanCash by maximizing the offer over a 10-day period.

Bonus Structure: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The FanCash is dispersed over 10 consecutive days, matching up to a $100 wager each day in non-withdrawable FanCash.

Use the to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The FanCash is dispersed over 10 consecutive days, matching up to a $100 wager each day in non-withdrawable FanCash. Daily Opt-In: After registering, players must manually opt-in to the promotion and apply it to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize the reward.

After registering, players must manually opt-in to the promotion and apply it to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize the reward. Wager Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Minimum Requirement: A minimum first deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer.

Key Terms & Conditions

Understanding the following terms is crucial for maximizing the utility of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Age and Location: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York).

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York). FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used for further betting or purchasing merchandise. FanCash itself cannot be withdrawn directly.

FanCash is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used for further betting or purchasing merchandise. FanCash itself cannot be withdrawn directly. Winnings Calculation: Winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; any stakes paid for using FanCash are excluded from winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions Must be 21+ and Present in Participating States (excluding NY) Information Verified On Aug. 13, 2026

Applying The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code On MLB Action

The highly anticipated matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers is an ideal target for leveraging the Fanatics welcome offer. Both teams enter the contest with elite records, suggesting a close, high-value contest.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds & Insights

The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored at home, a common scenario given their depth and historical success. The odds below reflect the perspective on this tight race between two National League contenders.

Bet Type Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-185) -1.5 (+150) Moneyline +120 -145 Total Runs Over 8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-120)

Analytical Deep Dive

When evaluating the markets for this game, the strength of the Los Angeles offense is the driving factor behind their status as favorites. Our analysis is grounded in the underlying metrics that drive run production:

Offensive Dominance: Key Dodgers hitters continue to demonstrate astronomical production. Shohei Ohtani maintains a stellar weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) of .393 and a Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 150. These advanced statistics show Ohtani is producing 50% more runs than a league-average hitter, leading the team with a .292 batting average.

Key Dodgers hitters continue to demonstrate astronomical production. Shohei Ohtani maintains a stellar weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) of .393 and a Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 150. These advanced statistics show Ohtani is producing 50% more runs than a league-average hitter, leading the team with a .292 batting average. Consistent Production: Freddie Freeman contributes consistently, batting .306 with a .371 wOBA and 135 wRC+.

Freddie Freeman contributes consistently, batting .306 with a .371 wOBA and 135 wRC+. Market Implication: The strong analytical profile of the Dodgers’ lineup suggests they are likely to drive offense. The Moneyline reflects this, listing the Dodgers at -145. For users deploying the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, placing a qualifying wager on the favored Dodgers moneyline provides a pragmatic approach to leveraging the daily match offer.

NFL Preseason Action

The first full week of NFL Preseason football is here after last week’s Hall of Fame Game, and you can pivot to these matchups if you are not into tonight’s MLB games:

Bengals vs. Lions

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Titans vs. 49ers

Activating Your Fanatics Sporsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer

Securing the potential $1,000 in FanCash requires new users to follow a precise set of steps. This process ensures eligibility for the 10-day wager match program, providing FanCash utility for future bets, including player props or future MLB matchups.

Registration and Promo Code: Begin by registering a new account here with Fanatics Sportsbook. During the sign-up flow, it is essential that you enter the designated Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN to qualify for the welcome offer. Complete registration by providing standard personal identification details. Minimum Deposit: After registration, fund your account. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate participation in the promotion. This must be completed using one of the secure payment methods. Daily Wager: Once deposited, ensure you manually opt-in to the promotion each day. You can then place one qualifying wager per day, ranging from a minimum of $10 up to a maximum of $100, to receive the corresponding FanCash match.

By strategically placing your daily matched wagers, new users can swiftly unlock the full potential of the $1,000 in FanCash, providing a strong initial foundation for engaging with the rest of the MLB season and other sports.