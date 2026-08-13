Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up To $500 Bonus For Brewers-Dodgers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account using the Splash promo code WTOP here gives you the opportunity to get up to $500 in bonuses by using the 50% deposit match before today’s MLB and NFL Preseason action.

Maximize Your Entry: The Splash Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

The current Splash welcome offer is designed to give new customers substantial capital for their initial entries. By using the specified promo code, new users unlock a 50% Deposit Match up to a maximum of $500.

Here is a quick overview of the sign-up bonus:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO; 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Confirmed On August 13th, 2026

This robust promotion provides a clear path to building a starting bankroll. To claim both parts of the bonus, participants must be new Splash customers who meet the legal age requirements in their location (18+ in most eligible states, 19+ in AL, CO, and North Carolina, and 21+ in Arizona, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Virginia). Entering the promo code WTOP during registration ensures the deposit match is applied instantly, allowing immediate access to the MLB and NFL Preseason action.

Analytical Deep Dive: Brewers vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, creating a fantastic statistical landscape to deploy your offer. By analyzing recent performance trends, we can identify high-value picks for tonight’s contest.

Below are the markets for key players in the Brewers vs. Dodgers game:

Player Team Hits (Line: 0.5) Strikeouts (Line) Roki Sasaki LAD (P) N/A Over 5.5 / Under 5.5 Shane Drohan MIL (P) N/A Over 4.5 / Under 4.5 Shohei Ohtani LAD Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts LAD Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman LAD Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich MIL Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Brice Turang MIL Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio MIL Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández LAD Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A William Contreras MIL Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A

Hitting Props: Statistical Trends And Actionable Insights

The advantage clearly lies with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ heavy hitters, where recent data strongly supports targeting the Over for 0.5 hits.

Shohei Ohtani: The evidence is compelling here, as Ohtani has logged a hit in 12 of his last 15 games. This high-frequency coverage rate suggests a strong statistical likelihood of exceeding the 0.5 line tonight.

The evidence is compelling here, as Ohtani has logged a hit in 12 of his last 15 games. This high-frequency coverage rate suggests a strong statistical likelihood of exceeding the 0.5 line tonight. Mookie Betts: Momentum remains strong, particularly at home. Betts has exceeded 0.5 hits in 7 of his last 9 games played at Dodger Stadium. The data indicates this is a statistically favorable position.

Conversely, these are players trending in a negative direction:

Christian Yelich: Yelich appears to be trending hot, successfully clearing the 0.5 total hits mark in three of his last four games.

Yelich appears to be trending hot, successfully clearing the 0.5 total hits mark in three of his last four games. William Contreras: The opposite trend holds for Contreras, who has failed to record 0.5 hits in four consecutive games.

The opposite trend holds for Contreras, who has failed to record 0.5 hits in four consecutive games. Teoscar Hernández: Data shows Hernández has struggled to maintain consistent plate production, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in six of his last eight contests. This significant recent dip in performance strongly points toward the Under 0.5 hits projection for him tonight.

Leveraging your Splash bonuses on these statistically supported trends offers a pragmatic approach to tonight’s MLB action.

NFL Preseason Slate

In addition to the MLB games tonight like Brewers vs. Dodgers, we have NFL Preseason Week 1 action starting tonight:

Lions vs. Bengals

Packers vs. Steelers

Colts vs. Patriots

Chargers vs. Texans

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Titans vs. 49ers

Activating Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your exclusive Splash welcome package is a straightforward process that ensures you are ready to apply your offer to the Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup.

To successfully activate the 50% Deposit Match up to $500, follow these steps:

1. Register Your Account

Navigate to the Splash platform here and begin the registration process, providing standard personal information to establish your new account.

2. Enter the Promo Code

Crucially, during the registration or initial deposit phase, input the required Splash Promo Code: WTOP. This code is essential for unlocking both components of the welcome offer.

3. Make Your Qualifying Deposit

Use one of Splash’s secure methods to make your qualifying first deposit. The minimum deposit required to activate the offer is $20.

Splash will match your first deposit at a rate of 50% up to a maximum bonus of $500. To secure the maximum $500 in bonus funds, a first-time deposit of $1000 is required.

Deposit Amount Deposit Match Bonus (50%) Total Value $20 (Minimum) $10 $30 $1000 (Maximum Match) $500 $1500

Once your deposit is processed, the matched funds will be instantly credited to your account, allowing you to engage with the MLB slate immediately.