DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Sign Up Bonus for Field of Dreams, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a high-value wagering opportunity, and right now, new users can lock in the latest DraftKings promo code to grab a guaranteed welcome offer here ahead of the next MLB game—and yes, this offer also works perfectly if you want to bet on Thursday’s six NFL preseason games.

When you sign up and place a simple $5 wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins, you will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the diamond. Let’s look at how we can use this offer to build our bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB + NFL Preseason

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Secure Your $150 Bonus Instantly

As bettors, we’re always looking for an edge, and this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers provides a serious bankroll boost for the upcoming action. By registering a new account and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on this highly anticipated Field of Dreams matchup, you unlock the reward immediately. You don’t even have to sweat out the final out—you will get your bonus instantly as soon as that initial $5 bet is placed.

Instead of one lump sum, the $150 reward is paid out as six individual $25 bonus bets. I love this setup because it gives us the flexibility to spread our wagers across different betting markets throughout the week. Maybe you want to use one on a moneyline and another on a riskier runline. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put them in play within a week of claiming the promotion to chase a nice pay day.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies (64-58) are stepping up to the plate against the Minnesota Twins (60-62) in a non-conference clash at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA. The first pitch is scheduled for August 13, 2026, at 11:30 PM UTC, and you can catch the broadcast nationally on Netflix. Both squads are looking to make a push in the final stretch of the season, with the Phillies holding a winning record and the Twins hungry to climb back to the .500 mark.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins Odds & Analysis

Here is how the oddsmakers are pricing this picturesque matchup:

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies Minnesota Twins Moneyline -104 -104 Total Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) Runline -1.5 (+151) +1.5 (-184)

Odds as of August 13, 2026, at 17:31 UTC from DraftKings.

When I’m handicapping a neutral-site game like this, the first thing that jumps out is the virtually dead-even moneyline, with both clubs sitting at -104 to win outright. Interestingly, the Minnesota Twins have been solid in their designated home games this season, posting a 32-28 record. On the flip side, the Philadelphia Phillies have mirrored that exact success on the road, carrying a 32-28 away record into Dyersville.

If you want to play the trends, keep a close eye on the favorite and underdog splits. The Phillies have leaned heavily on being the favorite, posting a strong 54-33 record in that role, but they struggle with an 8-22 mark as the underdog. The Twins also show more comfort when favored (23-18) while grinding out a 36-39 record when listed as the underdog.

Offensively, Minnesota brings a slight edge to the plate. The Twins have tallied 543 total runs this season with a .245 team batting average and a .725 OPS. Meanwhile, the Phillies have plated 535 runs while hitting .237 with a .706 OPS. With the total set at 8.5 runs, both lineups have a real chance to generate early momentum. I’m placing my focus on how these bats adapt to the unique setting.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is incredibly simple, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary during sign-up to secure your bonus. We’re in this together, so just follow these quick steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register your new account with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, address, and email) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets (or those Thursday NFL preseason games) and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Phillies vs. Twins game, or any other eligible event. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial bet hits or misses, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

By checking off these steps, you will instantly boost your bankroll with six $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of ammunition for an exciting night of baseball!