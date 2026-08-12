Howard leads Atlanta against Connecticut after 22-point showing

Atlanta Dream (20-12, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-23, 2-11 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (20-12, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (8-23, 2-11 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -9.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard scored 22 points in the Dream’s 107-95 victory over the Toronto Tempo.

The Sun have gone 2-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 79.7 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Dream are 10-4 in conference games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 6.8.

Connecticut is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 91-75 in the last meeting on June 2. Howard led the Dream with 36 points, and Saniya Rivers led the Sun with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 9.7 points and six rebounds for the Sun. Diamond Miller is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 15.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dream. Howard is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 94.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Raegan Beers: day to day (concussion).

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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