New York takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Sparks (12-20, 7-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (20-14, 9-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (12-20, 7-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (20-14, 9-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts Los Angeles Sparks looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Liberty have gone 11-5 at home. New York ranks third in the league averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Marine Johannes leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Sparks are 7-9 in road games. Los Angeles averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 8- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

New York is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 89.1 points per game, 1.5 more than the 87.6 New York allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 113-109 in the last matchup on July 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 97.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.1 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 89.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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