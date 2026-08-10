New Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon exits 1st home start in Toronto with forearm discomfort

TORONTO (AP) — New Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon exited his first home start in Toronto after four scoreless innings…

TORONTO (AP) — New Blue Jays pitcher Jameson Taillon exited his first home start in Toronto after four scoreless innings against Boston on Monday night because of right forearm discomfort.

The Blue Jays got Taillon from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on Aug. 2, three days before the right-hander’s Toronto debut when he allowed three runs in four innings at Houston.

Taillon gave up one hit, struck out three and walked three while throwing 34 of his 61 pitches for strikes against the Red Sox. The game, which Toronto won 2-1, was scoreless when he was seen talking to Blue Jays manager John Schneider and team trainers in the dugout after finishing the fourth inning.

“He said his forearm was a little tight, kind of getting some extension on cutters, sliders,” Schneider said after the game. “For a guy with some injury history, hopefully we can be proactive, and I don’t want to take any chances with him.”

Schneider said Taillon would get an MRI exam on Tuesday.

“Hoping it for the best,” the manager said. “He was throwing the ball well, and left some runners out there, and got back in counts and made some good pitches.”

Simeon Woods Richardson (2-7) took over on the mound for Toronto in the fifth. He pitched three innings for the win, and the only run he allowed came on a bizarre inning-ending double play that was a sacrifice fly when the runner never tagged up from third base.

The Blue Jays are already without starters Trey Yesavage (left knee inflammation), Spencer Arrighetti (nerve irritation in right foot) and Patrick Corbin (shoulder). Yesavage and Arrighetti are both on the 15-day injured list, and Corbin is on the 60-day IL.

Arrighetti was on the injured list when he was acquired from Houston in a trade on Aug. 3 for center fielder Daulton Varsho.

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