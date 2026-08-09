Mullins drives in go-ahead run, Seymour works 6 strong innings as AL-best Rays sweep Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins’ RBI single in the fifth inning put Tampa Bay ahead and Ian Seymour pitched six…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins’ RBI single in the fifth inning put Tampa Bay ahead and Ian Seymour pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

Seymour settled in after a bumpy first inning. Taylor Ward opened the game with a triple and scored on Cole Young’s single to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Dominic Canzone also had a single in the inning.

Seymour (9-3) allowed just two hits the rest of the way, and finished with two walks and seven strikeouts. Steven Matz pitched the ninth to earn his first save of the season.

Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz, who along with Chandler Simpson had four hits, tied the game at 1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning that scored Mullins.

Mullins put the Rays ahead with a single off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock in the fifth that scored Junior Caminero. Tampa Bay finished with 14 hits.

Hancock (6-7) gave up two runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Rays added two more runs in the sixth against Mariners reliever Jose Ferrer. Liam Hicks knocked in Diaz and Simpson with an RBI double down the left field line.

The Mariners have lost four in a row and five of their past six games.

Up next

Rays: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.37 ERA) will face Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.64) on Monday.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA) will start against Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79) Tuesday in New York.

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