Mitchell scores 27 to set a WNBA record, Clark has 26 and the Fever beat the Sky 90-86

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to set a WNBA single-season record with her 16th straight game of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to set a WNBA single-season record with her 16th straight game of 20-plus points, Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 90-86 on Saturday.

The Sky’s DiJonai Carrington was ejected in the first quarter after being called for a Flagrant 2 foul on Sophie Cunningham. Minutes later, Carrington posted on social media the words “WHITE PRIVILEGE” and tagged the Fever.

Mitchell made 11 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers for Indiana (20-12). Next up is the overall record, a 20-game run by the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson spanning two seasons.

Clark finished with at least 25 points, 10 assists and five 3-pointers for the eighth time in her career. The feat has been accomplished just four other times in league history.

She will be able to play in Indiana’s next game after the WNBA rescinded the technical foul she received during the game after making contact with a referee — though Clark said it was inadvertent and no words were exchanged. Had the technical stood, it would have been Clark’s eighth of the season, triggering a one-game suspension.

Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever, and Makayla Timpson scored 10.

Natasha Cloud and reserve Rachel Banham both scored 17 for Chicago (12-2) and Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Mitchell scored eight straight points and Clark hit a 3-pointer in a 13-0 second-quarter run as the Fever turned a tie game into a 46-33 advantage before leading 53-42 at halftime.

Indiana took a 71-62 lead into the final quarter, but Jacy Sheldon sank a 3-pointer to get Chicago within 89-86 with 28 seconds left. Clark made the second of two free throws 10 seconds later for the final margin.

Up next

Fever: Host the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Sky: Host the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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