WNBA quickly rescinds technical on Fever’s Caitlin Clark that would have forced 1-game suspension

CHICAGO (AP) — The WNBA quickly rescinded a technical foul assessed to Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever’s win over…

CHICAGO (AP) — The WNBA quickly rescinded a technical foul assessed to Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

The technical would have been Clark’s eighth of the season, triggering a one-game suspension for the Fever star. She would have had to miss Tuesday’s game against New York.

But, a WNBA spokesman said the technical had been rescinded a few hours after the game ended.

In the third quarter of the Fever’s 90-86 win over the Sky, Clark made contact with a referee when she was forced out of bounds and was called for a technical foul.

After the game, Clark said the contact was inadvertent and that no words were exchanged. She was hopeful the WNBA would rescind the foul.

“She said I ran into her,” Clark said of the referee. “I have already watched it on the tape. So, we’ll let the league decide. But, it wasn’t anything intentional or anything. So, I hope it gets rescinded. And, nothing was said.”

Clark got her wish.

“That’s a bad call, incidental contact when you’re flying out of control,” Fever coach Stephanie White said. “I thought her teammates should have come up and talked to her about that as well. I think that’s really bad. that (expletive) happens all the time in the game. you know, officials have to have some awareness in those moments, and it didn’t happen.”

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