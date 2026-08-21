Mitchell leads Indiana against New York after 37-point outing

Indiana Fever (24-13, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-15, 10-5 Eastern Conference) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (24-13, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-15, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the New York Liberty after Kelsey Mitchell scored 37 points in the Fever’s 91-85 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty have gone 10-5 against Eastern Conference teams. New York has a 10-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fever are 11-4 in conference games. Indiana averages 96.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

New York averages 90.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 90.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 9.2 per game New York allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Fever won 106-92 in the last meeting on Aug. 11. Mitchell led the Fever with 28 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 20.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.7 points and 8.2 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 94.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 97.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (head), Jonquel Jones: day to day (ankle).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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