Phoenix hosts Atlanta following Howard’s 26-point game

Atlanta Dream (23-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-23, 8-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (23-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (13-23, 8-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Rhyne Howard scored 26 points in the Dream’s 124-88 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury are 5-11 on their home court. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas leads the Mercury with 7.5 boards.

The Dream have gone 11-7 away from home. Atlanta is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Phoenix’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Phoenix has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 5 the Dream won 96-82 led by 23 points from Howard, while Kelsey Plum scored 19 points for the Mercury.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 15.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dream. Howard is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 96.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kelsey Plum: day to day (calf).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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