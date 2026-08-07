Mitchell leads Indiana against Chicago after 28-point game

Indiana Fever (19-12, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-19, 2-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (19-12, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-19, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Chicago Sky after Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points in the Fever’s 86-84 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky are 2-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 6.0.

The Fever are 7-4 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana averages 96.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Chicago scores 88.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 90.5 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 114-106 on June 11. Aliyah Boston scored 34 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.5 points and eight assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 92.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.3 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 101.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Azura Stevens: day to day (personal), Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Sydney Taylor: day to day (groin), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.