Malonga leads Seattle against Portland after 31-point game

Seattle Storm (6-27, 1-14 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (12-19, 3-10 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (6-27, 1-14 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (12-19, 3-10 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Portland Fire after Dominique Malonga scored 31 points in the Storm’s 92-86 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Fire’s record in Western Conference play is 3-10. Portland is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference action is 1-14. Seattle is eighth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game. Malonga leads the Storm with 8.7.

Portland is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 82.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 91.8 Portland allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fire won the last meeting 77-72 on July 5. Carla Leite scored 20 points to help lead the Fire to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Leite is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Storm. Awa Fam is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-7, averaging 91.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.7 points per game.

Storm: 0-10, averaging 88.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.9 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Teja Oblak: day to day (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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