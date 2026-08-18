Minnesota faces Golden State, looks for 30th win this season

Minnesota Lynx (29-7, 19-2 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (25-9, 10-6 Western Conference) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (29-7, 19-2 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (25-9, 10-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will aim for its 30th win this season when the Lynx visit the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries are 10-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 6.1.

The Lynx have gone 19-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 5.9.

Golden State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Golden State allows.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Valkyries 81-75 in their last matchup on June 20. Nia Coffey led the Lynx with 22 points, and Cecilia Zandalasini led the Valkyries with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Miles is averaging 19.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 96.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Kiah Stokes: day to day (concussion protocol).

Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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