Mets claim infielder Gabriel Arias off waivers from the Guardians

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets claimed infielder Gabriel Arias off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Arias…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets claimed infielder Gabriel Arias off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Arias is out of minor-league options and must remain on the Mets’ active roster or be subject to waivers again. He is expected to join the Mets on Saturday night for their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old Arias hit .244 with five home runs in 42 games this season for the Guardians. He started 24 games at third base, 10 at shortstop and two at second base. He is a .219 career hitter over five seasons, all with Cleveland, and has 30 home runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.