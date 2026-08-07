Griner blocks 3-point attempt at buzzer, seals the Sun’s 75-72 win over the Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points, Brittney Griner blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, and the…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points, Brittney Griner blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut guard Leila Lacan went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 32.2 seconds left for a 73-70 lead, and added two free throws on the Sun’s next possession to regain a three-point advantage.

Phoenix inbounded with 12.9 seconds left with no timeouts and Kelsey Plum’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Griner at the top of the key, sealing the win.

Aaliyah Edwards added 14 points off the bench for Connecticut (8-23), which did not have a starter score in double figures. Griner finished with five points, seven rebounds and two blocks against her former team.

Plum led Phoenix (12-21) with 25 points. Kahleah Copper added 16 and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Phoenix struggled at the free throw line, going 13 of 23.

Connecticut trailed by 16 points in the first half before opening the third quarter on an 11-4 run. Then, the Sun took their first lead at 47-46 with 3:05 left in the third.

Phoenix was held to just nine points in the third after shooting just 4 of 16 from the field, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range, with three turnovers.

Connecticut honored Thomas before the game, retiring the No. 25 jersey she wore when playing for the Sun for 11 years. The team is moving to Houston next year, so the Sun have been honoring many of their former great players and coaches this season.

Up next

Mercury: At Washington on Sunday.

Sun: Host Atlanta on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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