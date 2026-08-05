Memphis playoff event won’t be part of top tier in PGA Tour’s new schedule

The PGA Tour confirmed Wednesday the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the leadoff postseason event since 2022, would not be part…

The PGA Tour confirmed Wednesday the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the leadoff postseason event since 2022, would not be part of the top-tier Championship Series in 2028.

After more than a week of piecemeal announcements which tournaments would be part of Championship Series, the tour said Memphis, Tennessee, would not be on the list. That also raises questions about the future of the FedEx Cup — the name and structure — when the overhaul begins in 2028.

Memphis has hosted a PGA Tour event since 1958. It was given World Golf Championship status in 2019 when the tour lost sponsorship at Firestone Country Club, and it became a playoff event in 2022 when another sponsor did not renew.

The tournament still is under consideration for a Challenger Series event, one of about 20 tournaments that will serve as a feeder tour to the more lucrative Championship Series.

“As we prepare for the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week and again in 2027, we remain in close conversation about the future of our partnership,” the tour said in a statement. “We are grateful to FedEx for all it contributes to the sport, and the positive impact they make in the community, including in Memphis with St. Jude.

“As we implement a new competitive model and map out our schedule for 2028 and beyond, we believe Memphis is well-positioned to remain part of the PGA Tour.”

The Commercial Appeal and Sports Business Journal first reported Memphis would not be part of the upper tier in 2028.

The tournament is held at TPC Southwind, where holes are lined by homes on a course that typically delivers exciting finishes. Justin Rose won last year in a playoff over J.J. Spaun. But attendance has been sparse in the August heat, particularly during the weekday rounds.

The postseason also had two events in the South — East Lake in Atlanta has been host of the Tour Championship every year since 2004 — with the BMW Championship the only postseason tournament that moves around.

The entire postseason, including the format and the venues, are being discussed.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp unveiled the “Championship” and “Challenger” series in late June, speaking before a backdrop that did not include the FedEx Cup, which began in 2007. That prompted a question about the future of the FedEx Cup.

Rolapp said FedEx has been “an amazing partner” adding that “we’re in an existing contract, and we’re going to honor that.”

FedEx said in a statement, “While we are disappointed the FedEx St. Jude Championship will not be part of the new Championship Series, we are encouraged by their plans to find other opportunities to bring professional golf to Memphis.”

“Regardless of the tournament’s next chapter, our commitment to Memphis is unwavering. We will find new ways to partner with St. Jude to advance their mission, and we will continue making new investments in this great city we call home.”

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