Masyn Winn homers as the Cardinals shut out the Reds 3-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Masyn Winn hit a home run and doubled twice and Kyle Leahy gave up three hits and…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Masyn Winn hit a home run and doubled twice and Kyle Leahy gave up three hits and struck out six in five innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Riley O’Brien pitched the ninth for his 32nd save. It was the 12th time the Reds have been shut out this season and the Cardinals’ ninth shutout win.

It’s the first time Winn had two doubles in a game since July 28, 2025 against the Marlins.

Cardinals left fielder Joshua Báez went 0 for 3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. He’s now 0 for 17 with seven strikeouts since his three-homer day at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Leahy (10-4) threw 90 pitches. It was his 10th straight start allowing two earned runs or fewer.

Winn’s homer off left-hander Andrew Abbott (6-8) in the fifth put the Cardinals ahead 1-0. It was Winn’s fifth homer of the season and his first since July 3. It was also the first homer allowed by Abbott in 23 1/3 innings dating to July 26.

Winn’s second double came with one out in the seventh. He scored when José Fermín followed with a double to make the score 2-0.

Abbott, who surrendered one hit and didn’t walk a batter through the first 4 1/3 innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Jordan Walker singled and scored on Báez’s sacrifice fly to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0 in the eighth.

Up next

Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-10, 5.07 ERA) will face Reds RHP Chase Burns (14-2, 2.47) on Wednesday.

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