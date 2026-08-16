Brewers face the Dodgers with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (76-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-50, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Milwaukee Brewers (76-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -183, Brewers +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 37-25 record at home and a 74-50 record overall. The Dodgers have a 31-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has gone 35-26 on the road and 76-48 overall. The Brewers have a 50-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .542. Mookie Betts is 12 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 home runs, 66 walks and 76 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 9 for 32 with a double and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brice Turang: day-to-day (knee), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Abner Uribe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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