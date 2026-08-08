Mariano Rivera returns to Yankees Old-Timer’s Day after tearing Achilles tendon last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariano Rivera was back on the field at the Yankees’ annual Old-Timer’s Day on Saturday after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariano Rivera was back on the field at the Yankees’ annual Old-Timer’s Day on Saturday after tearing an Achilles tendon playing the outfield at the event last year.

With former teammate Jorge Posada catching him, Rivera threw 11 pitches to four batters. The 56-year-old faced Mickey Rivers, Johnny Damon, Nick Swisher and Shane Spencer in the exhibition game, which returned last season for the first time since 2019.

“They’re still moving,” Rivera said about his pitches on the YES Network broadcast. “That’s good and the reaction is good.”

Rivera, who hit an inside-the-park homer in his 2019 appearance, also took an at-bat against Mike Stanton and jogged to first when he flew out to center field.

Rivera was introduced last, just as Joe DiMaggio used to be. To the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the Hall of Fame closer doffed his cap and waved to the fans.

Rivera, baseball’s career leader in saves, underwent surgery after getting hurt playing center field last year. During an at-bat by Willie Randolph, Rivera took a step and fell to the ground in shallow center field behind second base.

“It was tough, but I still have to do it,” Rivera said. “We continue going and moving better. I’m here. I’m good enough to be here.”

Rivera tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in May 2012 while shagging fly balls in batting practice in Kansas City. He returned for his final season in 2013 and finished with 652 saves in the regular season and 42 in the postseason, including 11 in the World Series.

He was a setup man for John Wetteland in 1996 and took over the closer’s role the following year, helping the Yankees win three straight titles from 1998 to 2000 and another title in 2009.

The Yankees were outscored 12-1 in the first two games against the Braves at Yankee Stadium in 1996 before winning three straight in Atlanta and taking the series at home in Game 6.

“We never gave up,” Rivera said about the 1996 team. “We were a team that never gave up literally. As a matter of fact in the World Series, we were down 2-0 going into Atlanta with those big monsters on the mound and we were able to overcome that and seal the deal here in New York. It sounds easy, but it wasn’t easy.”

Rivera also threw the last pitch of New York’s most recent World Series title against the Phillies in Game 6. Since then, New York’s lone World Series was a five-game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

The ceremony featured 11 players from New York’s 1996 World Series title team, including Bernie Williams, Posada, and Paul O’Neill along with manager Joe Torre. Derek Jeter did not attend for the second straight year after appearing in 2023 and 2024, when the format was a question and answer session with WFAN broadcaster Suzyn Waldman.

There were four first-time attendees, including David Weathers, whose son Ryan is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA in 22 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Also in attendance for the first time were current YES Network broadcasters Dellin Betances, Todd Frazier and Adam Ottavino.

“For your kid to be a part of it is way better than when I played,” David Weathers said.

The event began with a tribute to longtime radio announcer John Sterling, who died in May. The widows of five-time manager Billy Martin, captain Thurman Munson and Bobby Murcer were also introduced as part of an event that began in 1947 when Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth first appeared.

Tommy John not in attendance, posts message about health on social media

Tommy John, who won 91 games in two separate stints for the Yankees, did not attend and shared a vague message about his health.

In a lengthy social media post that did not detail an exact health issue, the 83-year-old John wrote that he wanted to say goodbye to everyone, along with all the friends and fans who followed him throughout his 26-year career.

John was 288-231 with a 3.34 ERA in 760 appearances. Besides eight seasons with the Yankees, John pitched for the White Sox, Dodgers, Angels, Guardians and Athletics.

He also underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery in 1974 that was named after him and has been performed on numerous pitchers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.