DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus For Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the DraftKings promo code offer here and get a $150 bonus offer when you bet $5 on today’s MLB slate.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer Details

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, *Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 3rd, 2026

Smart bankroll management dictates finding the best promotional value, and for new DraftKings customers, the current welcome offer delivers exceptional asymmetrical upside. By executing a $5 qualifying wager on today’s MLB slate—whether you are backing the San Diego Padres at the Arizona Diamondbacks or taking the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees—you unlock $150 in bonus bets.

To qualify for this promotion, your first bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying wager is processed, the $150 reward is distributed and paid within 14 days. This payout window grants you ample runway to analyze underlying metrics, target specific starting pitching matchups, and systematically deploy your bonus capital across multiple upcoming series.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

From an analytical standpoint, identifying an edge requires isolating discrepancies in moneyline odds and run totals. Here is the current pricing for tonight’s primary MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees NYY -217 / STL +177 8 (O -102 / U -119) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs LAD -126 / CHC +104 8 (O -112 / U -108) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks AZ -118 / SDP -102 9 (O -108 / U -112)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs The Dodgers step into Wrigley Field as slight road favorites, a position supported by their run prevention and elite top-of-the-order production. Los Angeles hands the ball to Justin Wrobleski, who has generated a highly efficient 2.73 ERA across 17 appearances. When evaluating the offensive metrics, Shohei Ohtani remains the focal point; he is currently batting .292 with 67 RBIs and boasts an astronomical home run rate, launching a long ball every 16.29 at-bats. Pairing Ohtani with Freddie Freeman, who is posting a .310 batting average, provides the Dodgers with a statistically dominant offensive core that consistently generates high-leverage scoring opportunities.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees New York stands as the heaviest favorite on tonight’s board, driven by a highly favorable pitching profile. The Yankees will deploy Cam Schlittler, who pairs a pristine 2.04 ERA with an elite 10.86 K/9 strikeout rate. Offensively, Ben Rice will have to carry the load with players like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger on the injured list. St. Louis will attempt to counter the Yankees’ firepower with Jordan Walker, who is hitting .283 and anchoring the Cardinals’ lineup with a team-leading 81 RBIs.

Redeem The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this promotional edge requires following a precise sequence of steps. Here is how to properly establish your account and extract value from tonight’s MLB action: