Thorns and USWNT midfielder Olivia Moultrie will miss the rest of the NWSL season with ACL injury

Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie has been placed on the season-ending injury list because of an ACL injury, the National…

Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie has been placed on the season-ending injury list because of an ACL injury, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced Tuesday.

Moultrie, who also plays for the U.S. national team, injured her right knee during training last week, the team said.

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to sum up all of the feelings right now,” Moultrie posted to Instagram. “To be taken away from something you love more than anything is a feeling I never wanted to experience. I know there is a reason this path has been chosen for me and I can’t promise everything but I can promise I’ll be back and I’ll be better.”

Moultrie, 20, had five goals and five assists for the Thorns this season. She signed with Portland in 2021 after she successfully sued the NWSL over a rule prohibiting teams from signing players under 18.

“Olivia is one of the most driven players I have been around, and she will use that drive during her recovery and rehabilitation,” Jeff Agoos, president and general manager of the Thorns, said in a statement released by the team. “She has our full support and every resource this club can put behind her.”

Moultrie has made 18 appearances for the United States, with five goals. She was named the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2023.

Moultrie will likely miss the CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as qualifying for next summer’s Women’s World Cup.

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