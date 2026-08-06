Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In MLB, NFL HOF Game Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP here, you can secure up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on the platform for tonight’s MLB games or any other markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer you can claim before trading on today’s MLB slate:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On August 6th, 2026

Offer Overview: Finding Value In Prediction Markets

The latest Kalshi promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Kalshi customers to dive into prediction markets with a serious advantage. When you register and make a first-time deposit, you become eligible for a massive tiered bonus. This bonus—up to $500—is unlocked after you have made $25 in trades on the platform. It goes without saying that with a full slate of MLB games today, it is the perfect time to identify market inefficiencies and make your predictions on matchups like the Detroit Tigers visiting the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox, or the Miami Marlins facing the Atlanta Braves. These are the possible outcomes when you activate this offer:

70% get a $15 trading bonus

24% get a $35 trading bonus

5% get a $75 trading bonus

0.65% get a $100 trading bonus

0.35% get a $500 trading bonus

Unlike many traditional platforms, Kalshi is a prediction market platform available in all 50 states, making it widely accessible for sports fans across the country looking for a genuine edge. Users must be at least 18 years old to play. By claiming this straightforward offer, new Kalshi users can easily get started and use their bonus to hunt for value on tonight’s MLB action.

Kalshi MLB Thursday Probabilities

Matchup Probability DET @ SEA DET 46% / SEA 54% CHW @ BOS CHW 37% / BOS 63% MIA @ ATL MIA 43% / ATL 57%

When breaking down that CHW @ BOS matchup, it does stand to reason that the Red Sox justify their heavy favorite status strictly through their arms. Boston’s pitching staff has compiled a strong 3.49 collective ERA and a 1.22 WHIP on the season. By comparison, Chicago’s staff trails with a 4.08 overall ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

However, we’ve seen time and time again that run support dictates the true upside in these situational spots. There is undeniable sleeper value in the underdog here. Despite struggling on the mound, the White Sox offense has proven its ability to cross the plate, outscoring the Red Sox 533 to 492 in total runs this season. When the market heavily discounts a potent offense because of average pitching, that’s exactly where informed traders step in.

Official Prediction: Take a shot on the Chicago White Sox. The offensive production provides enough of an edge to justify the longshot price against the consensus odds.

Panthers vs. Cardinals: NFL Hall of Fame Game

Another option for new users is tonight’s NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. Backups will mostly take the field in tonight’s matchup, but it is the first time we will see NFL football for 2026. Trading $25 on this game will also work to activate your offer.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to secure your shot at up to $500 in bonuses:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit (ensure it is sufficient to cover your initial trades). Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock your bonus, you need to make $25 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; simply accumulating a total sum of $25 in trades across matchups—like the Miami Marlins taking on the Atlanta Braves—will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $25 threshold, your tiered bonus of up to $500 will be unlocked and available in your Kalshi account to use on future futures prices and daily slates.