Crystal Palace signs Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise after Inter Milan move breaks down

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace announced the signing of Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday, weeks…

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace announced the signing of Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday, weeks after the Israel winger’s proposed move to Inter Milan broke down.

The 21-year-old Khalaili, who primarily plays on the right, signed a five-year deal “subject to international clearance,” the Premier League team said on its website. British media reported the transfer fee was 24.5 million euros ($28 million).

The transfer comes a month after Inter president Giuseppe Marotta said at a press conference that Khalaili had not been given medical clearance to join after the sides had agreed on a transfer. Marotta said: “Italy has very strict legislation protecting players’ health, with decisions made by an independent body rather than the club’s medical staff. We have to abide by this decision.”

Inter’s loss is seemingly Palace’s gain.

Khalaili developed at hometown club Maccabi Haifa before moving to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgum in 2024.

Khalaili has made 16 appearances for Israel. He is the fifth summer signing for Palace after Óscar Mingueza, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Dwight McNeil and Evann Guessand.

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