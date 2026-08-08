Jackson Jobe has sparkling debut to help the Tigers rout the Giants 8-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Jobe held the San Francisco Giants to one hit in five scoreless innings in his…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Jobe held the San Francisco Giants to one hit in five scoreless innings in his first outing in the majors more than a year and the Detroit Tigers broke it open with a six-run seventh inning in an 8-0 victory Saturday night.

Jobe (1-0) had been sidelined after Tommy John surgery in 2025. The right-hander struck out four and walked one. Willy Adames’ one-out single in the fourth was the only hit Jobe allowed.

Relievers Tyler Holton and Ty Madden combined on the two-hitter. San Francisco did not get a runner past first base.

Jobe’s most recent big-league appearance came May 28, 2025, when he started against the Giants in a 4-3 Tigers win in Detroit.

On Saturday, it was a 0-0 game through five innings. In the sixth, Giants starter Landen Roupp (7-11) walked the bases loaded. With one out, reliever Keaton Winn walked Spencer Torkelson to force home a run.

Detroit put up the six-spot in the seventh. The Tigers got to Trent Harris for three runs. Making his major-league debut, Harris allowed a double to Zach McKinstry and an RBI single by Kevin McGonigle before retiring Gleyber Torres on a grounder to second.

Dillon Dingler followed with a double down the left-field line to bring home McGonigle to make it 3-0. That was Dingler’s 80th RBI of the season.

Lefty Reiver Sanmartin then replaced Harris. The Tigers tagged Sanmartin for four hits in the inning, including a two-run double by pinch-hitter Eduardo Valencia, an RBI triple by Max Clark and a run-scoring single by Javier Baez that upped Detroit’s lead to 7-0.

Roupp allowed one run on two hits in 5-1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out three.

Up next

Detroit RHP Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA) was set to face San Francisco RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.74) on Sunday. ___

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