Ionescu shines with 27 points in 94-92 win over Mercury.

PHOENIX (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points and 10 assists, Han Xu scored 17 points off the bench, and…

PHOENIX (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points and 10 assists, Han Xu scored 17 points off the bench, and the New York Liberty edged the Phoenix Mercury 94-92 on Saturday.

Xu, who had 11 points in nine minutes in the first half because Jonquel Jones was in foul trouble, shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers. Jones had half her 16 points in the fourth quarter with nine rebounds and five assists.

Breanna Stewart had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty (17-13), who finished 19 of 19 from the foul line.

DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper both had 25 points for the Mercury (11-19) and Alyssa Thomas had 17 points. Bonner played in her 565th career WNBA game, tied for second with Diana Taurasi for most in a career.

New York had an eight-point lead entering the final minute but Copper, who had her 10th game of at least 25 points, made a pair of free throws and when Bonner hit a 3 with 24.1 seconds to go it was 92-90.

SKY 84, ACES 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Sydney Taylor hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining and finished with 29 points as Chicago beat Las Vegas.

Taylor broke from the lane and curled around a screen at the top of the key to take an inbounds pass from Natasha Cloud for the catch-and-shoot winner that ended the Sky’s seven-game losing streak against the defending champions. It also gave first-year Chicago coach Tyler his first win against his former team.

Chicago took a timeout and advanced the ball after A’ja Wilson, who scored 36 points, made a layup with 3.2 seconds left.

Cloud had 11 points and DiJonai Carrington 10 for the Sky (11-18), who were 0-6 in overtime and one-score games.

Jackie Young had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces (20-9). Wilson also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith added 17 points and Las Vegas reserves contributed just five points.

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