BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Cubs, MLB Games

Create a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to unlock one of two offers for today’s loaded MLB slate.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety Net
Whether you are analyzing the moneyline for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs or looking for an edge in another matchup, BetMGM provides structured promotions for new users.
Below is a breakdown of the current offers available based on your location:
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed On
|Aug. 1st, 2026
|Verified By
|WTOP
For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a “bet $10, get $150” bonus that pays out if your initial wager wins.
If you are signing up in any other participating US state (excluding NY), the available promotion is exclusively the $1,500 first bet offer. Whether you back the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) or the Cleveland Guardians (56-54), you can place your initial wager knowing that if it falls short, your stake will be refunded as bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.
Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code For Saturday Games
Here are the latest odds for today’s MLB slate:
- New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs
- Moneyline: Cubs +105 / Yankees -125
- Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-190) / Yankees -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 6.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Moneyline: Braves -190 / Nationals +154
- Runline: Braves -1.5 (+110) / Nationals +1.5 (-135)
- Total: 9.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians
- Moneyline: Guardians -170 / Diamondbacks +140
- Runline: Guardians -1.5 (+135) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 8.0 (Over -110 / Under -110)
If you are looking for an optimal matchup to target, the interleague showdown between the Yankees and Cubs provides distinct analytical angles. Chicago relies on David Peterson, who has improved since being traded from the Mets. He faces Max Fried of the Yankees, holding a 3.23 ERA. The Cubs’ pitching staff must navigate a Yankees lineup anchored by Ben Rice.
In the National League East, the Braves host the Nationals in an intriguing divisional clash. Atlanta goes with Reynaldo Lopez. He will be challenged by Nationals standout CJ Abrams, who has launched 27 home runs and driven in 82 runs. Offensively, the Braves are led by Matt Olson, pacing the team with 28 home runs and 66 RBIs.
Apply your BetMGM bonus code when wagering on these matchups to maximize your initial value.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Steps
Claiming your sign-up offer requires a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and access tonight’s MLB action:
- Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, input the bonus code TOP1500. This ensures you receive the offer you are eligible for.
- Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Wager: With a funded account and your BetMGM bonus code activated, browse the MLB schedule. Place your qualifying wager on any game, whether backing the Diamondbacks, the Guardians, or another team taking the field today.