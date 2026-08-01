BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Cubs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to unlock one of two offers for today’s loaded MLB slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety Net

Whether you are analyzing the moneyline for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs or looking for an edge in another matchup, BetMGM provides structured promotions for new users.

Below is a breakdown of the current offers available based on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 1st, 2026 Verified By WTOP

For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a “bet $10, get $150” bonus that pays out if your initial wager wins.

If you are signing up in any other participating US state (excluding NY), the available promotion is exclusively the $1,500 first bet offer. Whether you back the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) or the Cleveland Guardians (56-54), you can place your initial wager knowing that if it falls short, your stake will be refunded as bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code For Saturday Games

Here are the latest odds for today’s MLB slate:

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Cubs +105 / Yankees -125 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-190) / Yankees -1.5 (+155) Total: 6.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Braves -190 / Nationals +154 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+110) / Nationals +1.5 (-135) Total: 9.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Moneyline: Guardians -170 / Diamondbacks +140 Runline: Guardians -1.5 (+135) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.0 (Over -110 / Under -110)



If you are looking for an optimal matchup to target, the interleague showdown between the Yankees and Cubs provides distinct analytical angles. Chicago relies on David Peterson, who has improved since being traded from the Mets. He faces Max Fried of the Yankees, holding a 3.23 ERA. The Cubs’ pitching staff must navigate a Yankees lineup anchored by Ben Rice.

In the National League East, the Braves host the Nationals in an intriguing divisional clash. Atlanta goes with Reynaldo Lopez. He will be challenged by Nationals standout CJ Abrams, who has launched 27 home runs and driven in 82 runs. Offensively, the Braves are led by Matt Olson, pacing the team with 28 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Apply your BetMGM bonus code when wagering on these matchups to maximize your initial value.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming your sign-up offer requires a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion and access tonight’s MLB action: