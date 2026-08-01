Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Dodgers-Red Sox

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus regardless of whether their initial wager wins or loses, or opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net by signing up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to start signing up.

With a full slate of MLB games on Saturday, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action. Note that the $150 offer applies to a specific list of participating states, while new bet365 users registering from MI, NJ, and PA will instead receive a “Bet $10, Get $365” bonus along with 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 in MLB Bonuses

Review the table below for the current promotional details and regional offers before the first pitch:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Offers Last Verified On August 1, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $150 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager on any eligible MLB market, from backing the New York Yankees on the road to supporting the San Francisco Giants. This introductory bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To ensure your wager qualifies, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. For context, a selection at -450 is perfectly eligible, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not qualify for the promotion.

Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. Remember that regional variations dictate your exact bonus: users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA receive the $150 bonus or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. Meanwhile, users claiming the bet365 offer from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), and Pennsylvania (PA) will secure a “Bet $10, Get $365” package, complete with 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the current odds for the upcoming non-conference schedule. You can find moneyline, runline, and total (over/under) markets for all these matchups before the first pitch at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Chicago Cubs NYY -132 / CHC +101 NYY -1.5 (+140) / CHC +1.5 (-185) 6.5 (O -104 / U -127) San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres SF +110 / SD -143 SF +1.5 (-185) / SD -1.5 (+140) 8.5 (O -116 / U -116) Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers BOS +135 / LAD -179 BOS +1.5 (-161) / LAD -1.5 (+120) 8 (O -116 / U -116)

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs The Yankees enter their matchup as -132 moneyline favorites in a game featuring a notably low total set at 6.5 runs. New York’s offense features the ever-dangerous Ben Rice, who currently holds a .927 OPS to go along with 31 home runs and 73 RBIs. The Cubs (+101) will counter with an explosive bat of their own in Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is hitting .283 with an impressive 24 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers are the heaviest favorites on the board at -179 on the moneyline against the visiting Red Sox. Los Angeles is propelled by the two-way dominance of Shohei Ohtani. At the plate, Ohtani boasts a .291 average with 24 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. On the mound, he has been virtually unhittable, posting a 1.79 ERA over 14 starts. The Dodgers’ lineup also gets a significant boost from Freddie Freeman, who carries a .305 batting average and 15 home runs into this interleague clash.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Unlocking the new user promotion is a straightforward, step-by-step process. If you are ready to get in on the upcoming non-conference action, follow these precise steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Log in and officially claim the new user offer from your account menu. Make a Deposit: Fund your sportsbook account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible MLB market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once your initial $10 wager is placed and ultimately settles, your bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account balance.