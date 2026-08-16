Henderson shines over 7 innings as the Brewers take 3 of 4 from the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Henderson allowed one run in seven innings, Jake Bauers had four hits and two RBIs,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Henderson allowed one run in seven innings, Jake Bauers had four hits and two RBIs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Sunday to take three of four in the matchup of division leaders.

Henderson (7-2) struck out six while giving up three hits and one walk in the longest outing of his two-year MLB career, helping the Brewers secure the tiebreaker over the Dodgers.

Milwaukee is three games ahead of Los Angeles in the race for the National League’s best record.

Bauers put the Brewers in front 2-1 in the fifth inning with an RBI single and made it 3-1 in the seventh with a scoring double, driving in Jackson Chourio both times.

Bauers then avoided Ben Rortvedt’s tag at home plate for a 4-1 lead on Andrew Vaughn’s single.

It was Bauers’ first career 4-for-4 game and his fourth time with four hits.

Tarik Skubal (7-7) allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks in six innings for the Dodgers. He threw a career-high 109 pitches, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Max Muncy and Andy Pages hit homers, and Tommy Edman had two errors resulting in three runs for the visitors.

There was a pregame video tribute and moment of silence honoring Tommy John, who died Saturday night. John pitched six of his 26 major league seasons for the Dodgers from 1972-1978 and hurt the ulnar collateral ligament in his left pitching elbow in 1974, leading to team physician Dr. Frank Jobe performing the ligament replacement procedure that would come to be known colloquially as Tommy John surgery.

Up Next

Brewers: LHP Kyle Harrison (9-3, 3.47 ERA) will be on the mound Tuesday night to begin a three-game series hosting Seattle.

Dodgers: LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00) gets the start for the opener of a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night.

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