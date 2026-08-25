Graham Arnold extends Iraq coaching deal through 2027 Asian Cup after World Cup return

Graham Arnold has extended his contract as Iraq head coach through the 2027 Asian Cup, months after guiding the national…

Graham Arnold has extended his contract as Iraq head coach through the 2027 Asian Cup, months after guiding the national team at its first World Cup in 40 years.

The 63-year-old former Australia coach said he renewed for six months despite being offered a four-year deal by the Iraq Football Association.

“I have renewed my contract for six months and this decision is in my best interest and in the best interest of the Iraq national team,” Arnold told a news conference in Baghdad on Monday.

Arnold was appointed in May 2025 and guided Iraq to the World Cup via a last-ditch intercontinental playoff — the country’s first appearance in four decades. Iraq overcame major logistical issues caused by conflict in the Middle East to become the 48th and final team to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

The team lost all three group games against Norway, France and Senegal in June, but gained valuable experience playing the likes of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland.

Iraq will face Australia, Singapore and Tajikistan in the Asian Cup group stage. The tournament, which Iraq won in 2007, is scheduled for January in Saudi Arabia. Preparation starts at the regional Gulf Cup in September.

“I returned early to watch and identify new players ahead of the Gulf Cup and Asian Cup and to build the team for the future,” Arnold said. “You will see new faces in the next phase.”

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