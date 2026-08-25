Dodgers try to keep win streak going against the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-51, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-55, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-51, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-55, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Braves: Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -156, Braves +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to keep their six-game win streak going when they visit the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 76-55 record overall and a 42-23 record at home. The Braves have a 41-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has an 80-51 record overall and a 40-25 record in road games. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 36 home runs, 56 walks and 77 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13 for 39 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 9 for 38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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