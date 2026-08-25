Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Chicago Cubs (76-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Chicago Cubs (76-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -110, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 69-63 overall and 38-29 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 31-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 76-56 record overall and a 38-29 record on the road. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .250, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs while slugging .439. Tim Tawa is 13 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 26 doubles, seven triples and 33 home runs for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 11 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (arm), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Gavin Hollowell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (blister), Phil Maton: 60-Day IL (knee), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (side), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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