Mets host the Brewers to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (81-50, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (59-72, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Milwaukee Brewers (81-50, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (59-72, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Mets: Zach Thornton (3-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -162, Mets +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

New York is 30-35 at home and 59-72 overall. The Mets have hit 161 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Milwaukee is 36-26 on the road and 81-50 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 53 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Mets. Jared Young is 12 for 36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has a .280 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 22 doubles and 17 home runs. William Contreras is 13 for 39 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Abner Uribe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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