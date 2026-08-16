Golden State aims for 25th win this season in matchup against Dallas

Dallas Wings (20-15, 8-8 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (24-9, 9-6 Western Conference) San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (20-15, 8-8 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (24-9, 9-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Valkyries take on the Dallas Wings.

The Valkyries’ record in Western Conference games is 9-6. Golden State averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Wings are 8-8 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Golden State averages 83.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 86.6 Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Golden State gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Valkyries won the last meeting 94-76 on Aug. 8, with Veronica Burton scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janelle Salaun is averaging 13.1 points for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 87.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Janelle Salaun: day to day (knee), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy), Kiah Stokes: day to day (concussion protocol).

Wings: Jessica Shepard: day to day (ankle), Azzi Fudd: day to day (knee), Aziaha James: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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