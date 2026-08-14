Giants host the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (48-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-71, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (48-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-71, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (7-11, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

San Francisco is 50-71 overall and 28-31 in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .248, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has gone 21-41 in road games and 48-73 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 46 RBIs for the Giants. Daniel Susac is 6 for 27 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 16 for 43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (knee), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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