Galdiano leads Portland Classic, with amateur Marin a shot back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mariel Galdiano posted a 7-under 65 in one of the first groups Thursday in The Standard…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mariel Galdiano posted a 7-under 65 in one of the first groups Thursday in The Standard Portland Classic, and watched it hold up for a one-stroke lead at Columbia-Edgewater Country Club.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Maria Jose Marin of Colombia was tied for second with fellow afternoon starter Arpichaya Yubol and morning players Olivia Cowan, Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Lauren Walsh and Bianca Pagdanganan.

Haeran Ryu, the winner of consecutive majors this year at the KPMG Women’s PGA and Evian Championship, topped a large group at 67.

The 20-year-old Marin had five straight birdies on the front nine. She’s preparing for her senior season at Arkansas, where she was the 2025 NCAA individual champion.

“I think I reached like a flow state that I haven’t reached in a while,” Marin said. “After the British Open I didn’t play my best golf, and I think getting that confidence back with this round is all that I needed.”

Her father is working as her caddie.

“I fully trust every break that he gave me,” she said.

Galdiano is making her fourth LPGA Tour start of the year. The 28-year-old from Hawaii played at UCLA.

“Every start on the LPGA means a lot to me, so just enjoy the moment really,” Galdiano said.

Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Galdiano had nine birdies and two bogeys on the on the tree-lined layout.

“I love coming up to the Pacific Northwest,” Galdiano said “Like great weather, good food. It’s kind of close to Hawaii for me, so I feel pretty relaxed out here.”

Lexi Thompson opened with a 73, two days after announcing that she’s going to be a mother. Thompson posted on Instagram a photo with husband Max Provost and photos of the sonogram of a girl due in February.

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