FanDuel Promo Code: Get 5 x $200 Bet Reset Tokens For MLB Friday + Predicts Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the FanDuel promo code offer here and get five $200 bet reset tokens for MLB games when you wager $5 for your first five days on the platform.

Additionally, you can lock in $25 in bonuses when you trade $5 on FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android).

FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 In Bet Reset Tokens

With an exciting MLB slate on deck, understanding the specifics of this offer is the best way to kickstart your bankroll. It does stand to reason that the savvy bettor reads the fine print before the first pitch.

Below is a quick overview of everything you need to know about claiming this current welcome bonus:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed On August 7th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on tonight’s MLB action, this promotional offer provides a massive safety net. By setting up an account and betting $5 a day for five consecutive days, you will receive $200 daily in Bet Reset Tokens, maxing out at a generous $1,000. Whether you want to back the Atlanta Braves in their blockbuster road spot against the New York Yankees or side with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Toronto Blue Jays, you can apply your qualifying wagers anywhere on the board.

We’ve seen time and time again that the most appealing aspect of this promotion is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This gives you the freedom to confidently back heavy moneyline favorites or hunt for value on longshot underdogs—like the Cleveland Guardians in their road tilt against the Chicago White Sox—without worrying about minimum odds restrictions. Keep in mind that this bonus is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers who are making their first deposit and wagers on the platform.

FanDuel MLB Friday Odds

Whether you are looking to lay the moneyline juice, target the total, or find value on the runline, tonight’s schedule offers some excellent opportunities to utilize your FanDuel promo. It is never too early to look at the odds for all of tonight’s MLB action:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox CLE: -138 CWS: +126 CLE: -1.5 (+120) CWS: +1.5 (-144) O/U 7.5 (O -118 / U -104) Atlanta Braves @ New York Yankees ATL: +124 NYY: -134 ATL: +1.5 (-182) NYY: -1.5 (+150) O/U 8.5 (O +102 / U -124) Toronto Blue Jays @ Philadelphia Phillies TOR: +190 PHI: -205 TOR: +1.5 (-118) PHI: -1.5 (-102) O/U 7.5 (O -124 / U +102)

We put a lot of stock in pitching matchups, and tonight features Tyler Mahle taking the mound for the Braves against Max Fried for the Yankees. Both pitching staffs have been stellar this season, but you have to look under the hood. Fried is having a much stronger season, and Yankees starting pitchers have combined for a highly impressive 3.49 ERA and 9.371 K/9, while the Braves rotation enters with a respectable 3.77 ERA. Offensively, the Braves have been slightly more productive at driving in runs, boasting 546 team RBIs compared to New York’s 497, though both squads are sitting dead even with exactly 347 extra-base hits.

Official Prediction: Given the offensive metric advantages in run production and the dead heat in extra-base hits, the underlying value sits with the Braves on the moneyline. Taking the live road underdog provides excellent market leverage.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your rewards is a quick and straightforward process. As an informed bettor, follow this exact framework to activate the offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel platform here. (And here or here for the $25 FanDuel Predicts bonus)

Create a new account on the FanDuel platform here. (And here or here for the $25 FanDuel Predicts bonus) No Promo Code Needed: It goes without saying, but there is absolutely no promo code necessary during registration to qualify for this offer.

It goes without saying, but there is absolutely no promo code necessary during registration to qualify for this offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: To claim the full reward, wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days. There is no odds limit or restriction for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to hunt for value on heavy favorites or back a longshot underdog.

To claim the full reward, wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days. There is no odds limit or restriction for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to hunt for value on heavy favorites or back a longshot underdog. Claim Your Bonus: After completing the daily requirements, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day (up to $1,000 total). All users will receive their bonus funds within 72 hours of the bet settlement.

Whether you are laying juice on the Yankees at home or taking a swing on the Guardians on the road, getting your account funded and active today ensures you won’t miss out on this potential $1,000 value.