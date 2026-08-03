FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 MLB Bonus + Unlock Your Predicts Offer (Aug. 3)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By setting up a new profile with the FanDuel promo code here, you can lock in up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for MLB action starting today.

Additionally, you can sign up with the FanDuel Predicts offer here (iOS) or here (Android) and trade any amount to get $25 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On August 3rd, 2026

The mechanics of the latest FanDuel promo code deliver exceptional value for new customers navigating the current stretch of the MLB season. By placing a daily wager of just $5 for five consecutive days, eligible users unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day, yielding a potential total of $1,000. This daily structure perfectly aligns with the everyday nature of the baseball schedule, giving you consistent options to fulfill your betting requirements.

This welcome offer also provides excellent strategic flexibility. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, meaning you are free to back a heavy moneyline favorite for a safer return or swing for the fences on a high-value underdog. This built-in versatility is exclusively reserved for new FanDuel customers looking to establish a strong betting foundation on the diamond.

FanDuel MLB Monday Odds

Here is a look at the consensus betting odds for tonight’s MLB action to help you plan your initial wagers:

Game Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies Nationals: +144 Phillies: -156 Nationals: +1.5 (-154) Phillies: -1.5 (+128) 9 (Over: -120 / Under: -102) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees Cardinals: +182 Yankees: -198 Cardinals: +1.5 (-125) Yankees: -1.5 (+104) 8 (Over: -106 / Under: -114) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs Dodgers: -120 Cubs: +110 Dodgers: -1.5 (+134) Cubs: +1.5 (-162) 8 (Over: -115 / Under: -105)

The most intriguing matchup on the board features the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) traveling to Wrigley Field to clash with the Chicago Cubs (63-49). Justin Wrobleski (#70) gets the start for Los Angeles, taking on Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (#16).

The Dodgers bring a potent lineup to the plate, hitting .262 with 143 home runs on the season. They will heavily test Boyd and a Cubs pitching staff that currently holds a 4.09 team ERA. On the other side, the Cubs offense is batting .247 with 135 homers, but they face a daunting task against a Dodgers starting rotation that boasts a stellar 3.42 ERA.

If you are looking to place your qualifying $5 wager on this game, here is exactly what you stand to win in straight profit based on the current consensus odds:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the favored Dodgers (-125) would return $4.17 . Conversely, backing the underdog Cubs (+110) nets a profit of $5.50 .

A $5 bet on the favored Dodgers (-125) would return . Conversely, backing the underdog Cubs (+110) nets a profit of . Runline: Taking the Dodgers to cover the spread at -1.5 (+135) would win you $6.70 from a $5 bet. If you take the Cubs to keep it close at +1.5 (-162), that same $5 bet pays out $3.09 in profit.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign-Up Process

Claiming this sportsbook offer is a straightforward process, requiring no manual promo code entry. To secure your up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, follow these direct steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new, verified account with FanDuel Sportsbook here. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: To fully qualify for the maximum bonus, wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days. Because there is no odds restriction on your initial real-money wager, you dictate the risk level of your qualifying bets.

After fulfilling the daily wagering requirement, you will be awarded your $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for that day. All users will receive their tokens directly into their accounts within 72 hours of each qualifying bet’s settlement. Don’t forget that you can also activate the FanDuel Predicts offer here (iOS) or here (Android).