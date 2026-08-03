BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cubs-Yankees, Any MLB Monday Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM bonus codes and welcome offers

State or jurisdiction Bonus code Listed welcome offer Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia WTOP150 Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying bet wins Other eligible states, excluding New York TOP1500 Up to a $1,500 first-bet offer

What does the BetMGM first-bet offer mean?

Dodgers vs. Cubs game information

Dodgers vs. Cubs odds

Market Dodgers Cubs Moneyline -128 +105 Run line -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-167) Total Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110)

How to analyze the matchup

How to use the BetMGM bonus code

Check eligibility. Confirm that you are 21 or older, physically located in a participating state, and eligible for a new-customer offer. Create a BetMGM account. Register through the BetMGM website or mobile app and complete the required identity verification. Enter the correct code. Use TOP150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Use TOP1500 in other eligible states covered by the promotion, excluding New York. Deposit funds. Make the minimum qualifying deposit shown in the promotion’s terms. The required amount can vary by offer and location. Place the qualifying first bet. Select the wager and minimum odds required by the offer. Confirm that the bet qualifies before submitting it. Review the result and bonus bets. If eligible, any refund or bonus bets should appear according to the promotion’s settlement and expiration rules.

Does BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 work in every state?

Can I use the offer on Dodgers vs. Cubs?

Are BetMGM bonus bets cash?

Responsible betting reminder

Offers, eligibility requirements, minimum odds, and bonus-bet expiration rules vary by state. You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where BetMGM operates. Review the promotion terms shown in the BetMGM app or on the registration page before depositing.The offer available to you is determined by your location and the promotion displayed during signup. New York is excluded from the TOP1500 offer in the information provided for this promotion.For customers eligible for thepromotion, BetMGM may return a qualifying first-bet stake as bonus bets if the wager loses, up to the advertised maximum of $1,500. The refund is not cash, and the promotion may include minimum odds, deposit, wager, and expiration requirements. For customers in, codeis associated with aoffer. Under the listed offer description, a qualifying $10 wager must win before the bonus bets are awarded. The $150 is issued as bonus bets rather than withdrawable cash. The exact terms control. Before placing a wager, check whether the offer applies to your selected market, whether parlays or live bets qualify, and how long issued bonus bets remain valid.The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The listed start time is, with the broadcast listed on. Because schedules, starting pitchers, lineups, weather, and betting markets can change, confirm the game details and current odds in the BetMGM app before betting.The odds snapshot provided for this matchup lists the following lines:Snapshot listed as of August 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. UTC. Odds are subject to change and may differ by state, sportsbook, or time of bet.The Dodgers are listed as the moneyline favorite, while the Cubs are listed as the home underdog. A moneyline bet on Los Angeles requires the Dodgers to win. A moneyline bet on Chicago requires the Cubs to win outright. The run line gives the Dodgers a 1.5-run handicap and gives the Cubs a 1.5-run cushion. For the total, an over 8 wager needs at least nine combined runs for a full win, while an under 8 wager wins if the teams combine for seven or fewer runs. If the game ends with exactly eight runs, the result depends on BetMGM’s listed market rules and may be a push. Before choosing a side, compare the confirmed starting pitchers, bullpen availability, weather at Wrigley Field, recent line movement, and each team’s current lineup. A favorable welcome offer does not make an otherwise unfavorable wager profitable.No. BetMGM promotions are state-specific. The TOP1500 offer is listed for eligible states other than New York, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are listed with the XXX150 code and Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Availability also depends on age, physical location, account status, and the current terms shown at signup.Possibly. The qualifying first wager may be used on the Dodgers vs. Cubs game if the market, odds, bet type, and other requirements meet the promotion’s terms. Confirm eligibility in the BetMGM app before submitting the wager. Some promotions exclude certain markets, cash-out wagers, canceled bets, or wagers below the required minimum odds.No. Bonus bets generally cannot be withdrawn as cash. When a bonus bet wins, the returned stake is typically excluded from the payout, subject to the applicable promotion rules. Check the offer’s full terms for expiration and wagering restrictions.Sports betting involves risk. Only wager money you can afford to lose, set a budget before betting, and avoid chasing losses. If betting stops being enjoyable or feels difficult to control, use BetMGM’s responsible-gaming tools or contact the appropriate support service in your state.