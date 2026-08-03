BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cubs-Yankees, Any MLB Monday Game

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New BetMGM customers can use bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a first-bet offer in eligible states. In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the listed offer is Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if the bet wins, using code WTOP150. In other eligible states, the listed offer is a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.
Offers, eligibility requirements, minimum odds, and bonus-bet expiration rules vary by state. You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where BetMGM operates. Review the promotion terms shown in the BetMGM app or on the registration page before depositing.
BetMGM bonus codes and welcome offers
State or jurisdiction
Bonus code
Listed welcome offer
Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
WTOP150
Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying bet wins
Other eligible states, excluding New York
TOP1500
Up to a $1,500 first-bet offer
The offer available to you is determined by your location and the promotion displayed during signup. New York is excluded from the TOP1500 offer in the information provided for this promotion.
What does the BetMGM first-bet offer mean?
For customers eligible for the TOP1500 promotion, BetMGM may return a qualifying first-bet stake as bonus bets if the wager loses, up to the advertised maximum of $1,500. The refund is not cash, and the promotion may include minimum odds, deposit, wager, and expiration requirements.
For customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, code WTOP150 is associated with a Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under the listed offer description, a qualifying $10 wager must win before the bonus bets are awarded. The $150 is issued as bonus bets rather than withdrawable cash.
The exact terms control. Before placing a wager, check whether the offer applies to your selected market, whether parlays or live bets qualify, and how long issued bonus bets remain valid.
Dodgers vs. Cubs game information
The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The listed start time is August 4, 2026, at 12:05 a.m. UTC, with the broadcast listed on MARQ and SportsNet LA.
Because schedules, starting pitchers, lineups, weather, and betting markets can change, confirm the game details and current odds in the BetMGM app before betting.
Dodgers vs. Cubs odds
The odds snapshot provided for this matchup lists the following lines:
Market
Dodgers
Cubs
Moneyline
-128
+105
Run line
-1.5 (+135)
+1.5 (-167)
Total
Over 8 (-110)
Under 8 (-110)
Snapshot listed as of August 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. UTC. Odds are subject to change and may differ by state, sportsbook, or time of bet.
How to analyze the matchup
The Dodgers are listed as the moneyline favorite, while the Cubs are listed as the home underdog. A moneyline bet on Los Angeles requires the Dodgers to win. A moneyline bet on Chicago requires the Cubs to win outright. The run line gives the Dodgers a 1.5-run handicap and gives the Cubs a 1.5-run cushion.
For the total, an over 8 wager needs at least nine combined runs for a full win, while an under 8 wager wins if the teams combine for seven or fewer runs. If the game ends with exactly eight runs, the result depends on BetMGM’s listed market rules and may be a push.
Before choosing a side, compare the confirmed starting pitchers, bullpen availability, weather at Wrigley Field, recent line movement, and each team’s current lineup. A favorable welcome offer does not make an otherwise unfavorable wager profitable.
How to use the BetMGM bonus code
Check eligibility. Confirm that you are 21 or older, physically located in a participating state, and eligible for a new-customer offer.
Create a BetMGM account. Register through the BetMGM website or mobile app and complete the required identity verification.
Enter the correct code. Use TOP150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Use TOP1500 in other eligible states covered by the promotion, excluding New York.
Deposit funds. Make the minimum qualifying deposit shown in the promotion’s terms. The required amount can vary by offer and location.
Place the qualifying first bet. Select the wager and minimum odds required by the offer. Confirm that the bet qualifies before submitting it.
Review the result and bonus bets. If eligible, any refund or bonus bets should appear according to the promotion’s settlement and expiration rules.
Does BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 work in every state?
No. BetMGM promotions are state-specific. The TOP1500 offer is listed for eligible states other than New York, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are listed with the XXX150 code and Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Availability also depends on age, physical location, account status, and the current terms shown at signup.
Can I use the offer on Dodgers vs. Cubs?
Possibly. The qualifying first wager may be used on the Dodgers vs. Cubs game if the market, odds, bet type, and other requirements meet the promotion’s terms. Confirm eligibility in the BetMGM app before submitting the wager. Some promotions exclude certain markets, cash-out wagers, canceled bets, or wagers below the required minimum odds.
Are BetMGM bonus bets cash?
No. Bonus bets generally cannot be withdrawn as cash. When a bonus bet wins, the returned stake is typically excluded from the payout, subject to the applicable promotion rules. Check the offer’s full terms for expiration and wagering restrictions.
Responsible betting reminder
Sports betting involves risk. Only wager money you can afford to lose, set a budget before betting, and avoid chasing losses. If betting stops being enjoyable or feels difficult to control, use BetMGM’s responsible-gaming tools or contact the appropriate support service in your state.
BetMGM availability and legal age requirements vary by state. Terms and conditions apply.