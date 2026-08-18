Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for White Sox-Cubs, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Whether you’re backing the South Siders or the North Siders, knowing how to leverage the right offers gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. I’m placing these bets myself, and right now, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOP gives new players a massive $1,000 bonus. Register here to activate this welcome offer and start making your MLB wagers.

It is structured perfectly for everyday bettors: a 10-day bet match giving you up to $100 in FanCash daily for a total of $1,000. Let’s break down exactly how to use this promo code to handicap the upcoming matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Details and Overview

Before we start building our bet slips for this Chicago showdown, we need to understand how this sign-up offer actually works. The promotion is straightforward, but knowing the rules is how we maximize our potential rewards over the 10-day period.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Claiming the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Location and Age Requirements: The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Deposit Requirement: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opting In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Wager Eligibility: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from your payout calculations.

Bet MLB Action with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Bet Type Chicago White Sox Chicago Cubs Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+128) Moneyline +146 -162 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-117) Under 8.5 (-104)

Taking a look at the morning line, the Chicago Cubs are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -162, while the Chicago White Sox are positioned as +146 underdogs. When we are handicapping a matchup like this, it is all about finding where the offensive value lies.

The Cubs’ lineup features a massive threat in Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has accumulated 135 hits and 30 home runs this season. If you are looking to build a parlay, he is a great player to key in your lineup. On the other side, the White Sox will look for heavy production from Miguel Vargas (109 hits, 28 home runs) and Colson Montgomery (94 hits, 26 home runs) to fuel their attack.

Even without specific betting trends on their records as favorites or underdogs this season, placing a smart moneyline wager or targeting the run total on a rivalry clash of this magnitude is the perfect way to kick off your 10-day match streak.

Steps to Register and Claim $1,000 in Bonuses

Getting started is a quick and seamless process, and we are in this together. To ensure you successfully claim your $1,000 bonus before the players take the field, just follow these simple steps:

Start the Registration Process: Click here to sign up. You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during this step to officially qualify for the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wagers: Over the first 10 days after registration, place your qualifying daily bets to trigger the match. You just need to place a $10 minimum wager, and Fanatics will match it up to $100 in FanCash each day.

By staying disciplined and consistent over your first 10 days on the platform, you can lock in up to $1,000 in bonus bets to attack the rest of the MLB season with total confidence.

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